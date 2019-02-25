The king of the red carpet, Billy Porter. Picture: Instagram.

It’s usually women who put their right foot forward when it comes to serving looks on the red carpet but this time around, men put them at the back seat and ran the show.



Held at Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles, California, United States last night, the 2019 Academy Awards saw the gentlemen going all out on the red carpet.

These gentlemen moved away from the boring black suits and went bold and dramatic with their looks.





American stage performer, pop singer, and actor Billy Porter who loves challenging expectations, shut it down in a Christian Siriano black tuxedo ball gown.









Speaking to Vogue about his look, Porter said "[At the first fitting in the gown,] I felt alive. I felt free. And open, and radiant. And beautiful! Which has not always been the case for me.





"My goal is to be a walking piece of political art every time I show up. To challenge expectations. What is masculinity? What does that mean?"





Black Panther star, Chadwick Boseman kept it cool yet glamorous in a Givenchy 2018 Fall Haute Couture. He wore satin black pants with a sequined train, which he paired with a sequined blazer.

Canadian actor, Stephan James could not be left from the best-dressed list. He wore a red velvet three-piece suit, completing the look with white shoes and a fine haircut.