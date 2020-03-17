The Met Gala, fashion's biggest night out, has been postponed

The annual event - which is attended by the world's biggest stars - was due to be held on May 4 but the Metropolitan Museum of Art have reportedly told their staff it will be cancelled.

Vogue magazine reports that staff were told in an internal email that the gala would be cancelled after the Centres for Disease Control advised that no gatherings of over 50 people should take place within the next eight weeks, leading the museum to cancel or postpone all programs and events through to May 15.

Emma Stone, Meryl Streep, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Nicolas Ghesquière, who is Louis Vuitton artistic director, and Anna Wintour were expected serve as co-chairs for the popular event.

Back in November, it was revealed the theme of the event was due to be 'About Time: Fashion and Duration'.

The accompanying Costume Institute exhibition was also to take on the theme and "will trace the history of fashion from 1870 to the present, along what the museum calls a disruptive timeline".