The most Googled fashion brands in 2022

We’re finally in the festive season, and that means endless shopping. From groceries to Christmas gifts and clothes, everyone is in the mood to spend. But first, let’s look at what people were buying this year. According to research conducted by money.co.uk, it has been reported that in the past 12 months, fashion brands were some of the most Googled, and these are the top 10.

Shein Shein tops the list in a massive 113 countries across the globe.

Zara The Spanish company fell from its number one spot in 2021 and is now the second most searched fashion brand, with 26 countries. Zalando

German online fashion and lifestyle retailer Zalando maintains its 2021 spot and is still at number 3, with 18 countries searching for it. Nike The athleisure wear brand went down by two points and was searched in 10 countries.

adidas The German brand went up by two points, with eight countries searching for it. Macy’s

The American brand went up by a whopping 11 points and was searched in 3 countries. H&M The Swedish brand was also searched in 3 countries. It went up by one point.

Uniqlo The Japanese casual wear designer went up by 4 points, with 3 countries searching it. ASOS

The British online retailer went down by 4 points and was only searched in 2 countries. Dior Dior is up by one point and was popular in two countries.