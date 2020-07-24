The most stylish elderly couples on Instagram
Growing old with your partner is probably the cutest thing, but staying stylish as well, that's even more adorable - not to mention inspiring.
Taiwanese elderly couple, Wan-Ji and his wife Sho-Er, are proof that drip is forever.
In their early 80s, this couple has been ranked as one of the best dressed on Instagram. They are known for dressing up and posing in the clothes left behind at their laundry shop.
Despite not following anyone, their Instagram account has over 100 000 followers who enjoy their style.
Here are their best looks:
一樣的衣服換一件裙子、一樣的褲子換一件衣服，再加上秀娥一個新的態度，就成了不同的萬吉👴🏼和秀娥👵🏼 萬吉很謝謝大家關心！藏起來的右手努力康復中！ 👴🏼萬吉（身長160） 襯衫：至少6年未取花襯衫 內衣：萬吉日常白內衣 褲子：萬吉私服工作短褲 👵🏼秀娥（身長155） 上衣：8年未取紀念T(已找到新主人) 領巾：再度由被遺棄的手帕擔綱 裙子：再度由秀娥30年私服擔綱 💡溫馨提醒｜洗衣服請記得拿、認同請分享❤️ These old clothes have been abandoned by customers at the laundry for years. Owners of the laundry store, Wanji and Sho-Er who are over 80 years old. Grandson just can't bear to see them overwhelmed with bore everyday. So, ask them to reinterpret fashion, hoping to let everyone know that age is not a barrier to have fun in fashion and even old clothings can transformed into trendy outfits! 💡A friendly reminder｜Don’t forget to pick up your laundry. #萬秀洗衣店 #Wantshow #wantshowasyoung #grandparents - #mixandmatch #clothes #craftsman #しょくにん #ootd #wiw #instafashion #style #fashion #couple #夫婦 #80代 #budapest #grandma #grandpa #dappei @dappei_tw #juksyootd @mixfitmag_snap #cool_ootd #plainme_snap #plainme_life #femmefuture #culturecartel @nataliadornellas #classyvision #vintage #古着 #コーディネート
60多年如一日的攜手，每天早上8點，萬吉秀娥依然準時開店！ 好像有個結論，萬吉只要遮起⋯禿⋯頭，就變年輕⋯然後，秀娥目前沒有hold不住的穿搭啊！ 👴🏼萬吉（身長160） 外搭：5年以上未取短袖襯衫 上衣：10年以上未取花襯衫 褲子：阿公私服洗衣工作短褲 👵🏼秀娥（身長155） 上衣：10年以上未取花襯衫 裙子：30年以上秀娥私服 💡溫馨提醒｜洗衣服請記得拿、認同請分享❤️ These old clothes have been abandoned by customers at the laundry for years. Owners of the laundry store, Wanji and Sho-Er who are over 80 years old. Grandson just can't bear to see them overwhelmed with bore everyday. So, ask them to reinterpret fashion, hoping to let everyone know that age is not a barrier to have fun in fashion and even old clothings can transformed into trendy outfits! 💡A friendly reminder｜Don’t forget to pick up your laundry. #萬秀洗衣店 #Wantshow #wantshowasyoung #grandparents #mixandmatch #clothes #craftsman #しょくにん #ootd #wiw #instafashion #style #fashion #couple #夫婦 #80代 #budapest #grandma #grandpa #dappei @dappei_tw #juksyootd @mixfitmag_snap #converse @converse #cool_ootd #plainme_snap #plainme_life #femmefuture #culturecartel @nataliadornellas #classyvision #vintage #古着
We also have another Japanese couple, Tsuyoshi Seki and Tomi Seko, who go by name of Bon and Pon. The duo, who are in their 60s, always dress up in matching outfits to complement their surroundings.
They first gained popularity after their daughter took pictures on them and, as interest grew, they ended up opening their own Instagram account, which has attracted over 800 000 followers.
Most of their clothes come from budget-friendly stores.
Below are their best looks:
大人のためのプレミアムマガジン「Kappo 仙台闊歩」105号(2020年5月号)は本日発売です。 私達の連載『bonとponの宮城ふたりあそび』の第10回目が掲載されています。今回は塩竈市の「塩竈市杉村惇美術館」へ行って来ました。（※撮影は外出自粛要請前に行われました） ＊ JR本塩釜駅から徒歩10分ほどの小高い丘の上に「塩竈市杉村惇美術館」があります。昭和25年建造の『塩竈市公民館本町分室』をリノベーションしたレトロな雰囲気の建物は、市有形文化財に指定されています。平成26年の改修で一部が美術館となった今は、公民館としての機能も担いながら、若手アーティスト支援プログラムや地域住民向けのワークショップなども行われ、文化交流の場となっています。 2階の常設展示室には、塩竈ゆかりの洋画家・杉村惇(1907〜2001)氏の作品が展示されています。塩竈に疎開した杉村氏は、塩竈の風景や港に揚がる新鮮な魚などを、黒を基調としたダイナミックな描写で数多く描いており、晩年になるほど色調が明るく変化するのも興味深かったです。静物画にはレトロなランプや本人手作りの人形などが描かれていて、それらの絵の題材となったアイテムのコレクションが館内に置かれ、実際にモチーフを見ることができるのも面白かったです。 常設展示室の隣にあるサロンでは、塩竈の歴史に関する資料を閲覧したり、乾漆ピースを組み合わせて作る『乾漆ブローチ』の体験をすることができます(予約不要) 1階の渡り廊下の先には、高さ9.7mの緩やかなアーチで構成された大講堂があります。集成材で造られた木造のアーチによって構成された柱のない大空間は、建築としての美しさはさることながら音響も素晴らしく、コンサートなども開催されています。 玄関ホール横にある『塩竈本町談話室』では、美味しいコーヒーやアプリコットサンドなどの焼菓子が楽しめます。 ＊ 新型コロナウイルス感染拡大により、「塩竈市杉村惇美術館」は4月21日(火)まで臨時休館となっております。 今後の見通しはまだつきませんが、安心してお出かけできるようになった際には、ぜひ訪ねてみてください。 ＊ ＊ 巻頭特集は「新 まち歩きの教科書」と題し、新しい“まち”の魅力を紹介。続々とオープンする新しい店や、歴史家·菅野正道さんとともに歩く「本町」界隈の歴史さんぽなど、仙台・宮城の歩き方をご紹介しています。 第２特集として「第３回 仙台短編文学賞」の大賞＆プレスアート賞の受賞作品を全編掲載。 ＊ 『Kappo WEB』では、最新号の情報やムービーのほか、イベントやコラボのお知らせをしていますので、ぜひご覧ください( @kappo_sendai のプロフィールのリンクから) ＊ ■Amazonはこちらから↓ https://machimall.machico.mu/products/detail/96 ■マチモールはこちらから↓ https://www.amazon.co.jp/dp/B07Y9BDW9W ・ ・ #Kappo5月号 #仙台闊歩 #Kappo #カッポ #仙台Kapoo #塩竈市杉村惇美術館 #塩竈市 #杉村惇美術館 #夫婦 #60代 #ファッション #コーディネート #リンクコーデ #夫婦コーデ #グレイヘア #白髪 #共白髪 #couple #over60 #fashion #coordinate #instafashion #instagramjapan #greyhair #bonpon511
お久しぶりです。 新型コロナウイルス感染拡大で、気の休まらない日々が続いていますが、皆様お元気でいらっしゃいますか？ なんとなく外出も憚れて、更新が滞っていますが、私達は元気ですのでご安心くださいね😊😊 過剰に恐れることなく、落ち着いて自分たちにできることを粛々とやっていきたいと思っています。 ＊ 先日、雑誌の取材があって、久々に外へ出て撮影をしたので、取材後にインスタ用の写真も撮りました。 bon ・ジャケット(GU) ・シャツ(Sunny Clouds ×bonpon) ・パンツ(UNIQLO) pon ・コート(Sunny Clouds) ・プルオーバー(Sunny Clouds ×bonpon) ・ブラウス(楽天) ・キュロスカート(Sunny Clouds ×bonpon) BとPのバッグは三越伊勢丹さんとのコラボの時に @fabrico2017 さんで作っていただいたものです ＊ マスクが売っていないので、クッキングペーパーで手作りしています😷 《作り方》 https://youtu.be/FVG7fps8scs 早く晴れやかな気分で外出できるようになるといいですね❣️皆様のご無事と一日も早い収束を心より祈っています🙏 ・ ・ #ストライプコーデ #夫婦 #60代 #ファッション #コーディネート #リンクコーデ #夫婦コーデ #グレイヘア #白髪 #共白髪 #couple #over60 #fashion #coordinate #instafashion #instagramjapan #greyhair #bonpon511
Pro tip: No matter how old you may be, fashion remains timeless.