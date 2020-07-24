The most stylish elderly couples on Instagram

Growing old with your partner is probably the cutest thing, but staying stylish as well, that's even more adorable - not to mention inspiring.

Taiwanese elderly couple, Wan-Ji and his wife Sho-Er, are proof that drip is forever.

In their early 80s, this couple has been ranked as one of the best dressed on Instagram. They are known for dressing up and posing in the clothes left behind at their laundry shop.

Despite not following anyone, their Instagram account has over 100 000 followers who enjoy their style.

Here are their best looks: