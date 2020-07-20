LifestyleStyle & BeautyFashion
The most stylish lesbian couple on the internet. Picture:Twitter/@ergoozhang.

The most stylish queer couple on the internet right now

TikTok has become the cool kids’ playground where they share their unique talents with the rest of the world. 

Recently, we stumbled upon lesbian couple, @ergoozhang and her girlfriend who are ruling the streets of China with their elite fashion sense. 

The duo is all about serving looks, whether it’s monochrome or bright colours, they always know how to strike. 

They got noticed after a video of them in stylish outfits went viral, attracting over 9 million viewers on Twitter. 

The couple seem to be very fond of fashion as they revealed that they met at a beauty pageant, where they were both judges. 

Together, they slay and these are our favourite looks. 

