The most stylish queer couple on the internet right now
TikTok has become the cool kids’ playground where they share their unique talents with the rest of the world.
Recently, we stumbled upon lesbian couple, @ergoozhang and her girlfriend who are ruling the streets of China with their elite fashion sense.
The duo is all about serving looks, whether it’s monochrome or bright colours, they always know how to strike.
Our outfits today 💕💕💕the classic black and white will never be out of style , this pants is so dope! 💯and I pick some silver thing to look modern like my girl’s bag and the chain pattern .⛓⛓⛓#fashionblogger #iconic #LGBTQ #styleblogger #couplegoals #streetwear pic.twitter.com/zXmxe3eX41— ergoozhang (@ergoozhang) July 18, 2020
They got noticed after a video of them in stylish outfits went viral, attracting over 9 million viewers on Twitter.
wow I feel like me and my girl gonna be the most famous Chinese lesbian couple on this planet 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/bqPG39mc1J— ergoozhang (@ergoozhang) July 14, 2020
The couple seem to be very fond of fashion as they revealed that they met at a beauty pageant, where they were both judges.
We met each other in a model contest we both were the judge so we worked together and fell in love 🥰 https://t.co/Cd5gJi9fTZ pic.twitter.com/5SqCqIegXt— ergoozhang (@ergoozhang) July 18, 2020
Together, they slay and these are our favourite looks.
I always make the colors of our outfits look easy and comfortable 😌😌😌. The pattern also has to match up with the the vibe,and the VANS old skool 👟is everything!#fashionblogger #couplegoals #styleblogger #modeling #streetwear pic.twitter.com/9ehs2mfgLe— ergoozhang (@ergoozhang) July 17, 2020
This yellow shirt really gives the look more energy and makes the suit looks more iconic by the way the color of my earrings matches my topwear which I think it’s adorable 😍 #fashionblogger #styleblogger #streetwear #makeupartist #iconic pic.twitter.com/Y2GNLuEkcc— ergoozhang (@ergoozhang) July 15, 2020
How that feel when my girlfriend in my yellow suit ?💛💛💛#styleblogger #streetwear #fashionblogger #model #makeupartist pic.twitter.com/YDO7CWPY3p— ergoozhang (@ergoozhang) July 13, 2020