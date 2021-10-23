The new Hermes Birkin 3 En 1 is a transformer - here’s why it’s on everyone’s covet list

For their autumn/winter 2021 range, the brand have introduced the Birkin 3 En 1. During the brand’s showcase earlier this year, which was livestreamed for clients, critics, and buyers, designer Nadège Vanhée-Cybulski presented a re-imagining of Hermès’s luxurious handbags.

IF there’s one thing that luxury French brand Hermes is certain of, is that it’s iconic leather bags will never be out of style. They have managed to create something that will always be coveted, no matter the age of the person or their gender. Everyone wants a Birkin bag.

There were the bags that hold your lipstick, one that holds your cellphone, and the 3 En 1.

THE detachable Birkin pochette. Picture: Hermes

“The bag is a standard Birkin that can also be used as a tote bag or a clutch, made up from the bag’s interior pochette. The brand says the bag is conceived like a puzzle. “It’s comprised of the classic brown leather tote in Barénia Faubourg calfskin, or a Togo calfskin in gold, biscuit, black and sapphire, and a removable canvas and leather pouch, which can be used separately as a clutch. When attached together, the inner compartment serves as the bag’s classic flap, and the two parts jointly form a trompe-l’oeil Birkin handbag,” said Vanhée-Cybulski.

It is likely to become one of the bags of the season, especially when the avid collectors and re-sellers get their hands on it. With the world’s wealthy already having spent millions on luxury items, this will likely rank very highly on the list of items that are a must have. That the 3 En 1 can be used for a variety of things, including as a tote bag to carry your accidental shopping while strolling through a market, or carried as a clutch when going out for dinner, will probably make it even more expensive, especially when the resale market gets its hands on the bags.