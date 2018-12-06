This season the legging trend continues and Spanx brings back their revolutionary range of leggings; the first-ever cotton leggings with the shaping power of Spanx. This season the legging trend continues and Spanx brings back their revolutionary range of leggings; the first-ever cotton leggings with the shaping power of Spanx.

It has transformed the brand from innerwear to outerwear. Celebrities are donning this essential wardrobe item showing how versatile the legging can be. Combining the smoothing and shaping power of Spanx with super-soft cotton they look as fabulous as they feel.

Nature-like prints, black, white and shades of pink, khaki, mint and burgundy are taking centre stage this season.

Essential Seamless Leggings:

Spanxessential leggings have the slim built-in jersey fabric and the softest yarns. Whether you’re off to work or on-the-go, these leggings keep you comfortable and confident all day with structured fabric and a built-in shaping waistband.

RSP: R2137

Faux Leather Leggings:

This faux leather legging with the slim built-in to keep you comfortable and confident all night or day if you’re daring.

RSP: R2316

Jean-ish leggings:

These leggings are made to look like your favourite jeans and feel like your favourite leggings –you’ll never want to take them off! With the slim built-in, these leggings keep you comfortable and confident while you’re on the go.

RSP: R2137



