The Rock, the largest white diamond ever to appear at auction

Christie's announced The Rock, a 228.31 carat pear-shaped diamond that will lead the Geneva Magnificent Jewels sale on May 11, as part of Christie's Luxury Week. This extremely rare gemstone was mined and polished in South Africa over two decades ago and is the largest white diamond ever to be auctioned.

Rahul Kadakia, Christie's International head of jewellery, said: "The Rock will join the very best of legendary gemstones which have passed through Christie's global salerooms since 1766. “The market for diamonds is particularly vibrant and we are confident that this sensational gemstone will capture the attention of collectors across the globe this spring season."

The Rock is certified by the Gemological Institute of America (Gia) as G colour, VS1 clarity, and comes with a letter from the Gia stating that it is the largest existing D-Z colour pear-shaped diamond ever graded by the laboratory. The previous auction record for the largest white diamond was a 163.41 carat gem that sold for $$33 701 000 at Christie's Geneva in November 2017. The Rock was unveiled at Christie's Dubai from March 26 to 29, before touring to Taipei and Rockefeller Plaza in New York from March 29 to May 1. This exceptional diamond will then be on display to the public during Christie's Luxury Week, which runs from May 6 to 11 at the Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues Geneva.

Top 5 white diamonds offered at Christie's A necklace by De Grisogono A rectangular cut-cornered diamond, weighing approximately 163.41 carats

Geneva Magnificent Jewels | November 14, 2017

Price realised: $33,701,000 Winston Legacy

A pear-shaped diamond weighing approximately 101.73 carats

Geneva Magnificent Jewels | May 15, 2013

Price realised: $26 737 914 The Archduke Joseph Diamond A cushion-shaped diamond weighing approximately 76.02 carats

Geneva Magnificent Jewels | November 13, 2012

Price realised: $21 474 525 La Legende necklace by Boehmer et Bassaenge A heart-shaped diamond, weighing approximately 92.15 carats

Geneva Magnificent Jewels | May 17, 2017

Price realised: $14 989 013 A Magnificent Diamond

