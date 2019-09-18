DFF class of 2019. Picture: Supplied.



It's that time again where the eThekwini Municipality, together with Durban Business Fair, host Durban Fashion Fair (DFF) - a four day fashion extravaganza that gives young designers and models a platform to showcase their talent and learn the dynamics of the fashion industry.

This year's DFF will be a great treat for all fashion lovers with more than 50 designers – including six from other African countries – showcasing their designs on the ramp at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre, between Wednesday, September 25 to Friday, September 27.





And on September 28, guests can look forward to the DFF Recognition Awards which honour and recognise the top designers and models taking part in this year’s DFF.





The eThekwini Municipality has invested substantial sums in internships, industry related training programmes, networking sessions and various lifestyle and modelling programmes and boot camps to discover hidden talents that can put Durban on the fashion map.





After doing an open casting call earlier this year for “aspiring models”, who do not belong to an agency and looking to be “discovered” within the greater eThekwini Municipality, the judges narrowed down the hopefuls pictured as aspiring young models.

This year, a third category of models - the plus size category was introduced.





“These aspiring models have been provided with invaluable training over three months - from runway skills, posing and posture presentation and photographic editorial techniques and all things “model decorum”. This will give them the tools to reach for their dreams and take full advantage of the opportunity to participate in a high profile fashion shows kick starting with the DFF”, said Sindi Shangase, the Programme Manager for the Business Support Tourism & Markets Unit.



