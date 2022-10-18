The stars did not align: From Virgo to Pisces, Poetry customers unhappy with zodiac sign style choices

If you’re into star signs, then you swear by them and how they determine your personality, mood and even style choices. Scorpios are said to be passionate, while Cancerians tend to be more cautious.

Virgos are meant to be into earth tones like greens and brown, while Leos are into more fiery tones like orange and reds. Whichever star sign you might be, you know what works for you when it comes to fashion. So when clothing store Poetry, which is better known for its fairly conservative style, took to Instagram to share its dress ideas for different star signs, many of their customers were unhappy with what was picked out for their particular star sign.

The post was captioned: “The stars have aligned with your closet. Comment below if your stars are speaking to you”, and people certainly didn’t hold back with their comments. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Poetry Stores (@poetrystores) While there were those who felt that other star sign styles would suit theirs better, others were completely disappointed in all the styles. There was a wide variety of styles and colours. From bold floral dresses to more basic designs with no prints but bright colours.

“I'm an Aries but my style is Scorpio” said one follower, while another commented, “I’m Sagittarius but that dress is not for me (laughing face emoji) I'll go for the Gemini one.” Someone else said: “I am a Pisces but will never wear the Pisces (laughing face emoji). I will definitely rock Scorpion, Capricorn, Aquarius and Taurus.” While some did find something they liked, even though it wasn’t aligned with their particular star sign, others thought the entire collection was a failure.

