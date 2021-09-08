The story behind the Chanel gown Kristen Stewart wears on Spencer’s official movie poster

Throughout the 1980’s Princess Diana was a fashion icon and up until today remains to be the most stylish of the royal family. Needless to say, fans of the late Princess of Wales have been keeping a watchful eye on what her character, played by Twilight star Kristen Stewart in the highly anticipated biopic “Spencer” will be wearing.

The costumes for the movie were created by Oscar-winning designer Jacqueline Durran, who worked closely with Stewart to produce ensembles that are eerily similar to those worn by Princess Diana herself. During the movie’s teaser trailer we see Stewart, who’s a longstanding spokeswoman for Chanel, wearing numerous antique Chanel items. At the beginning of the year the film released an image of Stewart’s character wearing a classic red tweed coat with a tailored collar, from the Chanel fall 1988 ready-to-wear collection.

The official Spencer movie poster was recently released featuring an image of Stewart wearing a jewelled pale beige organza evening gown that looks similar to a dress from Chanel's spring 1988 couture line. In the film’s first teaser trailer, Stewart's character races down a hallway followed closely by two staff members, affording a view of both the front and back of the strapless evening gown with a satin bow knotted in front at the waist. According to Vogue Paris, Chanel replicated a Spring/Summer 1988 Haute Couture show gown for the film, which took at least 1,034 hours to complete.

700 of those hours was spent on the intricate embroidery featuring gold and silver sequins. Vogue explains the dress’ details describing a neckline, “bordered by a delicately pleated tulle flounce, highlighted with sequins and a satin band.” Additionally, “A satin bow encircles the dress on the front while the skirt is fitted to the hip before its full length unfolds, with thousands of ruffles and gathers.”

Chanel pulled the gown design straight out of their 1988 vault. Dress n°82 was actually featured in Chanel’s ’88 Spring/Summer haute couture show. The embroidery on the original design was made by French couture embroiderer François Lesage. The movie takes place over the course of a weekend in December 1991, when Princess Diana joined the royal family for Christmas at the Sandringham Estate and chose to leave her troubled marriage. "Spencer is a dive inside an emotional imagining of who Diana was at a pivotal turning point in her life," Stewart previously said.

"It is a physical assertion of the sum of her parts, which starts with her given name: Spencer. It is a harrowing effort for her to return to herself, as Diana strives to hold on to what the name Spencer means to her." Spencer's official release date is November 5, 2021