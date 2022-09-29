The things she does for fashion. Watch Kim Kardashian struggle to walk in skin-tight dress

Kim recently attended Milan Fashion Week and, although she did not walk the runway, she made headlines for her super-tight glittery attire. Wearing the super tight body-con dress, Kim posted a comical behind-the-scenes video of herself having a hard time walking and climbing stairs.

In the video, she is wearing a Dolce & Gabbana dress and high heels. The dress is so tight that Kim has to hop to get up the stairs, clinging to a handrail to support her. When attempting to get into her car, she runs into a similar issue. The video has gone viral. Check it out:

Kim’s dedication to the outfit is real 😅 pic.twitter.com/K0e70pwJ4z — Kim Kardashian Updates (@AllForKimK) September 26, 2022 Kim attended the fashion week in Milan with her sister, Khloe, who has sparked dating rumours with '365 Days' actor Michele Morrone. Khloe and Michele posed for a picture, leaving their fans in shock and awe. Recently, Kim was involved in another controversy with her ex-husband, Kanye West, who lashed out at her family on social media. Earlier this month, Kanye took to Instagram to share a post, admitting that he had an addiction to porn and that it had "destroyed" his family. Kanye has since deleted the post.

