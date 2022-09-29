The things she does for fashion. Watch Kim Kardashian struggle to walk in skin-tight dress

Kim recently attended Milan Fashion Week and, although she did not walk the runway, she made headlines for her super-tight glittery attire.
Wearing the super tight body-con dress, Kim posted a comical behind-the-scenes video of herself having a hard time walking and climbing stairs.
In the video, she is wearing a Dolce & Gabbana dress and high heels. The dress is so tight that Kim has to hop to get up the stairs, clinging to a handrail to support her. When attempting to get into her car, she runs into a similar issue.
The video has gone viral.
Check it out:
Kim’s dedication to the outfit is real 😅 pic.twitter.com/K0e70pwJ4z— Kim Kardashian Updates (@AllForKimK) September 26, 2022
Kim attended the fashion week in Milan with her sister, Khloe, who has sparked dating rumours with '365 Days' actor Michele Morrone. Khloe and Michele posed for a picture, leaving their fans in shock and awe.
Recently, Kim was involved in another controversy with her ex-husband, Kanye West, who lashed out at her family on social media.
Earlier this month, Kanye took to Instagram to share a post, admitting that he had an addiction to porn and that it had "destroyed" his family. Kanye has since deleted the post.
According to Page Six, Kanye wrote, "Don't let Kris make you do playboy like she made (Kylie) and Kim do. Hollywood is a giant brothel Pornography destroyed my family I deal with the addiction Instagram promotes it Not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago."
For the unversed, Kanye was referring to how Kris Jenner, who oversees Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, supported her children as they participated in photo shoots for Playboy magazines in September 2019 and 2007, respectively.