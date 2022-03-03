The VSCO Girl Aesthetic guide

Among the emo, goth, scen kid, preppy, and cottage core aesthetics lay another, VSCO girls. Introduced by (primarily white) Gen Zers, as well as younger teens, this new lifestyle aims for a cleaner, or greener, world.

A product of both TikTok and Instagram – more so the former – this trend soon transformed into a subculture as a result of the attention the (now former) trend garnered during its initial stages. The group’s name was taken from a photo editing app. The term VSCO Girl initially described girls who religiously used the said app. The Starter pack

To qualify as a VSCO Girl, a few requirements need to be met first. The criteria isn’t a complex one. Rather, it thrives on simplicity. The greatest example of this is the standard outfit of the movement, or dress code, if you will. The average VSCO girl adorns a scrunchie on her wrist – a signature accessory – paired with an oversized shirt accompanied by denims (shorts and baggy jeans). Reusable metal straws are an integral part of an individual’s identity as a VSCO girl. Simply put, their style is sort of preppy, sort of beachy.

Confusion there could never be when one attempts to transform into a VSCO girl for the checklist is to be found within all corners of the internet. Among the standard clothing items mentioned above, this list covers every other aesthetic necessity: Hydro Flask

Seashell or cowree

Pura Vida bracelets

Vans or Birkenstocks

Polaroid

Acrylics If it was not already apparent by the distinct aesthetic, they are the present era’s hippies, well, sort of. A revised version, not a carbon copy; the “basic” form thereof.

Truly eco-conscious Environmentalism is a collective concern among members of this subculture. Despite being the butt of many jokes, and enduring continuous ridicule from their predecessors and their own peers alike, they occupy themselves with environmental efforts.