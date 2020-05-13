The wait is over, Rihanna drops Fenty eyewear

The wait is over, Rihanna finally dropped a range of Fenty eyewear.

The Barbados singer, who took a break from her music career to focus on her fashion and beauty line, recently launched a new range of trendy sunglasses.

The “Work” hitmaker first launched Fenty sunglasses in November last year with the Trouble range.

On May 13, she dropped another range of OffRecord Fenty Sunglasses. Before the release, Rihanna has been teasing her fans with the sunglasses by sharing pictures of the eyewear range on social media.

the office. for the record these are the #OffRecord @FentyOfficial glasses hittin May 13th pic.twitter.com/iKJlR5yZNc — Rihanna (@rihanna) May 7, 2020

On the Fenty website, one can virtually try on the sunglasses and pair them with Fenty apparel.

Rihanna might be onto something by spoiling her fans with all the fashion (of which they love and support) but they still want one thing from her - an album.

Girl ..we just want the album — MJenkins91 (@Jenkins91M) May 12, 2020

Although she hasn't dropped an album in a very long time, there is still some hope considering the fact that she recently released a song with PartyNextdoor.



