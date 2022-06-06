Thebe Magugu and Wanda Lephoto collaborate on a new project

June is not any ordinary month, it is Youth Month, when we commemorate youth of Soweto who, on June 16, 1976, marched from Morris Issacson High in response to the introduction of Afrikaans as the medium of instruction in local schools. As they marched through the streets of Soweto, the students were met by the apartheid police who opened fire against them, resulting in hundreds of deaths and injuries.

As a result, June 16 was declared Youth Day to remember those who gave their lives so that today's youth could be free. The @thebemagugu x Wanda Lephoto® PROJECT 16.1.C “EVERYDAY RESISTANCE” shirt is now available on https://t.co/Iwgiq55Q79



Sisterhood Emblem | Salon Sister Split Tee. #everydayresistance pic.twitter.com/sB0mDJ42xt — Wanda Lephoto® (@wandalephoto_) June 1, 2022 To mark the historic month, we celebrate two young and talented South African designers who have collaborated on a new collection. LVMH Prize winner (2019) Thebe Magugu has partnered with Johannesburg-based designer Wanda Lephoto to launch a new T-shirt range titled, The Thebe Magugu x Wanda Lephoto® PROJECT 16.1.C “EVERYDAY RESISTANCE”.

What’s special about this T-shirt is that it features both the designers’ iconic signs. It has the Thebe Magugu Sisterhood Emblem and the Wanda Lephoto Salon Sister. Lephoto, who recently partnered with Dakotas to launch a new shoe range, is honoured to work with Magugu. “An extended thank you to Thebe Magugu for who continues to pave the way showing us that we need each other the most right now. Who continues to show that creatives should not work in silos and that the cross-discipline intersection of collaboration is where the magic happens,” says Lephoto.

