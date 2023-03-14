Thebe Magugu becomes the first African designer to curate a Spotify playlist

We already know that Thebe Magugu is an impeccable fashion designer, but can we talk about his taste in music for a moment. As a millennial, I know I should be listening to new school music (which I do), but damn, old school slaps harder.

At my age, I still jam to the likes of Lebo Mathosa, Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse, Brenda Fassie, Lucky Dube and so forth because I used to listen to their music growing up, and I enjoyed it, still do. Back to Magugu, he recently partnered with Spotify by taking over its Fashion Forward playlist for a month. Joining the likes of fashion other designers and stylists including, Yoon Ahn, Brandon Blackwood, Bobby Wesley, No Sesso, Zerina Akers and Misa Hylton, who have all taken over the playlist in the past- Magugu becomes the first African designer to curate the playlist.

His curated playlist includes the artists he listened to "religiously" while developing his Autumn/Winter '23 Folklorics collection. "As the name suggests, the collection looks at the past through a modern sense - much like the artists selected, who beautifully combine the past, the present and slight suggestions for the future through their intelligent, genre-bending and afro-centric stories," he says. The playlist of 55 songs features South African legends like Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse, Brenda Fassie and Lebo Mathosa. It also has DJ Black Coffee, DJ Sbu and DJ Cleo representing the house scenes, Skwatta Kamp flying the Kwaito flag and Kwesta and Cassper Nyovest bringing the kasi hip hop flavour. Also added on the playlist are some of his favourite amapiano songs.