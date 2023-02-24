Thebe Magugu features in ‘British Vogue x Snapchat’ campaign

Internationally acclaimed fashion designer Thebe Magugu is ranked as one of the best creatives globally. The South African-born star is one of the designers who are part of the ‘Vogue x Snapchat: Redefining the Body’ campaign.

The gloss partnered with the social media app to curate augmented reality (AR) experience in the heart of London. The exhibition open to the public from February 18 until March 5, showcases exquisite designs from prominent designers such as Dior, Quinn, McCartney, Versace and our very own Magugu. In this campaign, Magugu reminisces about his childhood in Ipopeng, Kimberley, using old fashion collectables such as chandeliers, vases, bags and boots.

Nine mannequins are draped in the new Thebe Magugu ‘Mother & Child Heritage Dress’ capsule collection set to launch this April. Most of the dresses from this collection feature unique paintings by Phathu Nembilwi, representing the various South African tribes such as Zulu, Xhosa, Venda, Sotho, Swati, Ndebele, Pedi and Tsonga. “It has always been important to me to make fashion accessible for all. Using augmented reality, ‘Vogue x Snapchat: Redefining the Body’ is an exhibition that invites everyone – regardless of race, gender, sexuality and size – to experience and enjoy fashion from some of the world’s very best designers and luxury brands. It doesn’t get better than that,” says Edward Enninful OBE, editor in chief of “British Vogue”.

