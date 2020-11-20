Thebe Magugu guns for International Woolmark Prize

Multi-award winning fashion designer Thebe Magugu is in line for another international win as one of the 2021 Woolmark Prize Top six finalists.

The International Woolmark Prize, one of the longest-running fashion prizes awarded to young creatives, has announced its next round of finalists.

Competing for a cash prize of AU$200 000 (R2.2m) are UK Bethany Williams and Matty Bovan, France’s Casablanca, Nigeria’s Kenneth Ize, Canada’s Lecavalier and South Africa’s own, Magugu. The winner will also get an opportunity to sell their designs at retailers around the world.

Magugu, who won the LVMH Prize in 2019, is ecstatic to be part of the top six. Taking to Instagram, he shared with his 67K followers how happy he is to make it to the finals.

He said: “I am so honoured to be part of the 2021 International Woolmark Prize as a Top 6 Finalist. I would like to thank @thewoolmarkcompany for this incredible opportunity and to congratulate my fellow fived finalists, all of whom are doing their part through fashion to address a variety of key issues our industry grapples with.”