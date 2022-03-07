Thebe Magugu is first designer invited to produce collection with AZ Factory

You probably know him by now, and if you don’t, Thebe Magugu is one of the best international designers to come out of South Africa. His garments are worn by international stars such as Kylie Jenner, Naomi Campbell, and Zozibini Tunzi - naming but a few. And being the fashion icon that he is, he hangs out with other fashion icons such as Kanye West.

The winner of the LVMH Prize 2019 doesn’t shock us anymore because he is the greatest. AZ Factory, a brand founded by Alber Elbaz in 2021 announced that it will be collaborating with talented designers for a smart fashion that cares. Thebe Magugu is the first designer invited to produce a collection with the brand. View this post on Instagram A post shared by AZ Factory (@azfactory) AZ Factory made its debut at Paris Fashion Week in January 2021 after Elbaz, former creative director of Lanvin, decided to make a return to fashion.

It’s like he knew he didn’t have much time left because shortly after the successful launch of his brand, he passed away in April 2021 after suffering from Covid-19. Magugu who was very fond of Elbaz, created a collection to honour his legacy. He was among the 45 designers who showcased at Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2022 to pay tribute to Elbaz. The Kimberly-born designer showcased ’Love Brings Love’ made of recycled satin in a pearly-white colour.

“I wanted to reference Alber’s tenure at Guy Laroche. My homage is a Blouse & Pleated Skirt set, created in recycled satin in a pearly-white colour. The blouse features a fake pocket that looks like it's stained in Yves Klein Blue ink, a nod to the sense of humour I feel Alber’s clothes had. The pleats on the skirt feature a jagged & asymmetrical hem. The white ostrich feather hat is created in collaboration with South African milliner Crystal Birch,” he said about the collection. “Love Brings Love” is available for viewing at Palais Galliera, Paris. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thebe Magugu (@thebemagugu)