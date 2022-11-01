Thebe Magugu launches capsule collection with Dior

He is undeniably one of the most successful fashion designers from South Africa, and there is no questioning it. At only 29 years old, Thebe Magugu has already achieved a lot. From being the first African designer and the youngest to win the converted LVMH Prize, and a finalist in the 2021 International Woolmark Prize, the Kimberly-born star continues to rise.

Story continues below Advertisement

Now, with a great clientele overseas, Magugu recently partnered with luxury French fashion house Christian Dior to release a collection that benefits CTAOP (Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project), a foundation created by South African actress Charlize Theron. In this collection, Magugu features his iconic Sisterhood emblem and incorporates it with Dior’s “New Look”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thebe Magugu (@thebemagugu) Initiated by Maria Grazia Chiuri, the Thebe Magugu x CTAOP Capsule celebrates the love for colour in Africa.

It consists of six wardrobe staples, including a bucket hat with bright yellow drawstrings, black and yellow boots, a feather-light tulle skirt, and a silk twill scarf patterned with the Dior logo and Magugu’s illustration. Theron is happy with the turnout of the collection. “I’m very proud of this collection. It represents South African values. And it’s really shown at the forefront. The bright yellow, the love for colour in Africa, is really celebrated. But the idea behind the classic designs and bringing somewhat of a modern eye to it.”

Story continues below Advertisement