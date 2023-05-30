Thebe Magugu launches second instalment of his Heritage Series

Acclaimed international designer Thebe Magugu continues to invest in his business by ensuring that his website matches his garments.
The Ipopeng-born star has decided to revamp www.thebemagugu.com, and for its relaunch on June 13, he is introducing the second instalment of the brand’s acclaimed Heritage Series.
For this instalment, Magugu once again partnered with Phathu Nembilwi to illustrate nine South African cultures that are celebrated through a “Mother & Child” motif.
“I invited women who have been a personal inspiration to me and are also leaders in their respective fields, across music, film, law, fashion, art and politics.
“Strength, as you will see in the artistic portraits that support this project, is a critical component of this project, and the women here have shown it in such a sophisticated, powerfully feminine and graceful manner,” says Magugu.
In the next two weeks, he will be releasing an illustrated dress that pays tribute to African women.
This series was inspired by the women in his life who contributed in his success.
“Seeing the women in my family have to carry children on their back and necessities on their head always reminded me of (incredibly chic) Afro totem poles; a showcase of utter strength both physical and symbolic, and I wanted to pay homage to this memory,” he says.
So far, Magugu has released the EmaSwati “Mother & Child” dress, commemorating Swati women and their journey to motherhood.
