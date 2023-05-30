Thebe Magugu launches second instalment of his Heritage Series

Acclaimed international designer Thebe Magugu continues to invest in his business by ensuring that his website matches his garments. The Ipopeng-born star has decided to revamp www.thebemagugu.com, and for its relaunch on June 13, he is introducing the second instalment of the brand’s acclaimed Heritage Series.

For this instalment, Magugu once again partnered with Phathu Nembilwi to illustrate nine South African cultures that are celebrated through a “Mother & Child” motif. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thebe Magugu (@thebemagugu) “I invited women who have been a personal inspiration to me and are also leaders in their respective fields, across music, film, law, fashion, art and politics. “Strength, as you will see in the artistic portraits that support this project, is a critical component of this project, and the women here have shown it in such a sophisticated, powerfully feminine and graceful manner,” says Magugu.