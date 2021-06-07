Thebe Magugu makes it to International Woolmark Prize top six finalists

Multi-award-winning designer Thebe Magugu continues to fly the South African flag high with his exceptional work.

The Ipopeng-born designer made it to the top six finalists of the 2021 International Woolmark Prize.

According to its website, The International Woolmark Prize is a platform that “celebrates outstanding fashion talents from around the globe who showcase the beauty and versatility of Australian Merino wool. It is the world's most prestigious award for rising fashion stars”.

The finalists include UK menswear designer Bethany Williams, Nigerian-born designer Kenneth Ize, LECAVALIER, New York’s Matty Bovan, Casablanca and our very own Magugu.

To honour the top six finalists, actress and musician Solange Knowles and Saint Heron Agency hosted a visual showcase.

They produced a short film, Passage, which features celebrities wearing clothing designed by the finalists.

The iconic Dionne Warwick dazzled in Magugu’s fingerpaint knitted dress. Meanwhile, Dominique Jackson from FX’s “Pose” wore Kenneth Ize.

WATCH: Passage by Saint Heron for the International Woolmark Prize 2021

Knowles said Passage was a “motion portraiture and celebration” of the six 2021 International Woolmark Prize finalists.

“Passage is a deeply thoughtful exploration of sustainability, and the stages of creation: contemplation, courage, optimism, vulnerability, discipline and strength. Through 6 acts of concentrated motion between stage, nature and surrealism, the film echoes themes of conjuring and ceremonious celebrations, and creates an abstraction to embody the various expressions of each designer.”

Magugu won the 2019 LMVH Prize, where he competed against Kunihiko Morinaga, Bethany Williams, Emily Adams Bode, Hed Mayner, Kenneth Izedonmwen, Spencer Phipps, and Stefan Cooke and Jake Burt.