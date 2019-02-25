Thebe Magugu designs. Picture: Facebook.

Contemporary South African designer, Thebe Magugu has been nominated for the LVMH Prize in Paris.



LVMH Prize is a platform created by Delphine Arnault, the executive vice president of Louis Vuitton to honour and support young fashion designers around the world.





Out of the 1,700 applicants our very own Thebe Magugu made it to the top 20 semifinalists.





Thebe Magugu designs. Picture: SDR.





Magugu is a Joburg based designer who hails from Kimberly, Northern Cape. He makes women’s ready to wear while having a firm footing in accessories and small multidisciplinary projects.





He took to social media to share his gratitude for being one of the 20 finalists that were shortlisted.





Magugu is one of the two African designers who has been nominated, the other being Kenneth Ize from Nigeria. On March 1 and 2 during Paris Fashion Week, the 20 semifinalists will be narrowed to final eight by a panel of 63 fashion professionals, spanning academia, e-commerce and retail, and journalism.





Looking sleek in Thebe Magugu. Picture: SDR.

The eight finalists will then compete for the €300,000 (R4 728 199,28) prize and a year’s worth of mentoring.



