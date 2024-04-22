Thebe Magugu’s star-studded ‘Lobola’ collection features Boity, Anele Mdoda, Nomzamo Mbatha, Ama Qamata

The campaign for Thebe Magugu’s latest collection titled “Lobola” features 18 South African leaders, each of whom have spearheaded their respective fields with their talents, skills and minds - whether its in government, civil society, film, literature, business, sports, culinary arts or art. According to Vogue magazine, central to Magugu’s vision for this capsule was the casting process, in which he enlisted a diverse array of influential voices from various sectors in South Africa.

This line-up includes notable figures in Mzansi, such as actor Ama Qamata from Netflix’s ‘Blood & Water’, the renowned author, playwright, and director Dr John Kani, Orlando Pirates’s midfielder Miguel Timm, businesswoman Nunu Ntshingila, former public protector Thuli Madonsela, musician and producer Tresor Riziki, and ceramic artist Zizipho Poswa. “I’ve reached out to some of the most extraordinary individuals in my country, whom I’m fortunate enough to call my friends, to help bring this vision to life, and I’m deeply grateful for their involvement,” Magugu told Vogue. Other celebrated South African stars include media personality Boity, actress Nomzamo Mbatha, radio presenter Anele Mdoda, photographer Trevor Stuurman, musician Priddy Ugly, actor Thapelo Mokoena, musician Zoë Modiga and Magugu himself.

Many of these local personalities took to Instagram to share the news. Boity wrote: “I’m so honored to be a part of 18 of South Africa’s most iconic women and men who front the third instalment of Thebe Magugu’s iconic Heritage Capsule.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boity Thulo (@boity) “This instalment explores “Lobola”, which is a centuries old negotiation process in anticipation for eventual marriage, where the family of the groom approaches the family of the bride with an offer - traditionally cattle, contemporarily money - in exchange for the bride herself.

“This is meant to be symbolic rather than ownership, and the exact margins of this practice change from culture to culture.” Zoë Modiga posted a clip of the video. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZOË MODIGA (@zoemodiga) The “Lobola” collection is available for pre-order for shipping on May 6, 2024.