There’s a chill in the air. Here’s how to transition your wardrobe from summer into winter

As we step into April, South Africans already know that summer is officially over. Iced coffees are swapped for hot lattes and sundowner drinks are earlier and moving indoors.

Story continues below Advertisment

While you might still be able to enjoy the afternoon sun in nothing but a t-shirt or summer dress, the morning chill will have you looking for that jersey you packed away last winter. Winter is inevitable but it doesn’t mean we have to give up on your summer wardrobe yet. Here’s how to hang onto your summer wardrobe items as we brace ourselves for the colder months ahead.

The floral dress is not just for spring. Add a pair of tights, swap your summer sandals for ankle or knee-high boots or thick socks with your favourite sneakers, and you’re ready to take on the cooler weather. No need to get rid of your summer dress just yet. Picture: Pexels A lightweight blazer is a must-have. Throwing a classic black blazer over any summer look will not only add a bit of warmth but elevate your look. Opt for an oversized jacket and you’ll be bang-on trend. A lightweight blazer is ideal for the change in weather. Picture: Pexels Don’t give up on your denim cut-off shorts just yet. Simply wear them over a pair of knitted stockings and throw on some chunky loafers. Your summer fave is now autumn-ready.

Story continues below Advertisment

Transitioning from summer to winter is all about layering. Always have a lightweight knitted sweater at hand. The hoodie you nabbed from your boyfriend last year will come in handy again. Time to bring out a hoodie. Picture: Pexels Bodysuits will offer a layer of warmth if you’re not keen on outerwear. Keep it light for now. We’re not quite ready for heavy knits, leather jackets and puffer coats just yet.