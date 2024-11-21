These are the designers showcasing at AFI Cape Town Fashion Week

The year is almost over and wrapping the fashion calendar is the African Fashion International (AFI) Cape Town Fashion Week. Taking place at the Hollywoodbets Kenilworth Racecourse on November 29 and 30, this fashion show will feature acclaimed pan-African designers Alia Baré (Niger/Senegal), Sisters of Afrika’s Hélène Daba (Senegal), Laurence Chauvin-Buthaud of LaurenceAirline (Côte d’Ivoire), Papy Kaluw of Urban Zulu (Democratic Republic of Congo) and Safiétou Seck of Sarayaa (Senegal).

Papy Kaluw of Urban Zulu will be showcasing at AFI Cape Town Fashion Week. Picture: Supplied. Representing South Africa are Malondié’s Londeka Buthelezi-Ndaba, Bathini Designs’ Bathini Kowane, Scalo by Sello Medupe, Keletso Moraba of K.Moraba & Collective, Sandi Mazibuko of FabroSanz and Cape Town’s Julia Buchanan of JULIA. Two celebrated local designers are expected to make notable returns to the AFI Fashion Week runway. Craig Jacobs of Fundudzi, one of AFI’s pioneering collaborators in 2007, returns after a 14-year hiatus.

His latest collection will feature in the grand finale, offering a nostalgic yet evolved representation of his craft. Another exciting addition is Craig Port, the Cape Town-based designer who last showcased with AFI in 2018. Globally renowned fashion designer Gavin Rajah, who will also be showcasing his designs on the catwalk, is the creative director of the much-anticipated event. Craig Jacobs of Fundudzi will also be showcasing at AFI Cape Town Fashion Week. Picture: Supplied. AFI’s in-house brand, AFI Privé, will also launch its eagerly awaited spring/summer 2024/25 signature collection. A highlight will be the final collections by the AFI Fastrack Prize 2024 finalists.