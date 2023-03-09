These are the designers who will be showcasing at AFI Cape Town Fashion Week

The countdown has begun. We are less than 15 days away from the African Fashion International (AFI) Cape Town Fashion Week, and the showcasing designers have been announced.

Taking place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on March 21–25, this year’s AFI CTFW will be a combination of fashion, art and design. Attendees can expect to see established names like Kat van Duinen (South Africa), Taibo Bacar (Mozambique), Imprint South Africa (South Africa), Scalo (South Africa) and Hugo Flear (South Africa). Also attending will be the 2012 AFI Best Designer Award winner Ituen Basi (Nigeria).

Ituen Basi designs. Making her AFI CTFW debut is Shamyra Moodley of Laani Raani, fresh from showcasing her work at Canex Fashion Show in Barbados and the AFI Fashion Experience in Abu Dhabi. Laani Raani at the AFI/Forbes Fashion Show. Other designers expected to showcase include Kaylaamiel Creations (Botswana), Gvllvnt (South Africa), Alia Bare (Niger) and Masa Mara (Rwanda). “AFI has always been at the forefront of promoting African talent, and we are thrilled to be able to showcase the wealth of design talent on the continent at Cape Town Fashion Week. We are especially excited about the line-up of designers from across Africa that will be taking part in the event,” said AFI marketing manager Roshnee Pillay.