Wednesday, December 14, 2022

These are the GQ Men of the Year winners

Connie Chiume received the Lifetime Achievement award. Picture: Instagram/@conniechiume.

Published 49m ago

On December 10, the popular men's magazine GQ, hosted its annual GQ Men of the Year awards, which took place at one of South Africa’s tallest buildings, The Leonardo in Sandton, Africa’s richest square mile.

The GQ Men of the Year Awards are an initiative that celebrates the pioneers, the movers, the shakers, and the change-makers who embrace the genesis of “Never Stop. Never Settle”.

Guests put their best foot forward as they arrived in stylish garb, adhering to the “black tie” theme.

The editor-in-chief of the gloss, Molife Kumona, wore a tailor-made bespoke suit by O.S Man.

This year’s GQ Men of the Year winners are:

Entertainer of the Year

Cassper Nyovest

Humanitarian of the Year

Sisonke Gender Justice

Designer of the Year

Lukhanyo Mdingi

The Game-Changers of the Year

Dan Southwood-Wells and Herman Maritz (Eskom se Push founders)

Woman of the Year

Devi Sankaree Govender

The Standard Bank Business Leader of the Year

Lethabo Mokone

Editor’s Special Tribute

Tendai Mtawarira

People’s Choice Award

Kwenzokuhle Ngcobo

Industry Icon of the Year

Sello Maake ka Ncube

Industry Icon of the Year

Marc Lottering

Musician of the Year

Zakes Bantwini

Sportsperson of the Year

Damian Willemse

Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège Lifetime Achievement Award

Connie Chiume

Some esteemed guests who attended the awards included media personality Unathi Nkayi, actor Mondli Makhoba and comedian Donovan Goliath.

