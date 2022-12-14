These are the GQ Men of the Year winners

On December 10, the popular men's magazine GQ, hosted its annual GQ Men of the Year awards, which took place at one of South Africa’s tallest buildings, The Leonardo in Sandton, Africa’s richest square mile.
The GQ Men of the Year Awards are an initiative that celebrates the pioneers, the movers, the shakers, and the change-makers who embrace the genesis of “Never Stop. Never Settle”.
Guests put their best foot forward as they arrived in stylish garb, adhering to the “black tie” theme.
The editor-in-chief of the gloss, Molife Kumona, wore a tailor-made bespoke suit by O.S Man.
This year’s GQ Men of the Year winners are:
Entertainer of the Year
Cassper Nyovest
Humanitarian of the Year
Sisonke Gender Justice
Designer of the Year
Lukhanyo Mdingi
The Game-Changers of the Year
Dan Southwood-Wells and Herman Maritz (Eskom se Push founders)
Woman of the Year
Devi Sankaree Govender
The Standard Bank Business Leader of the Year
Lethabo Mokone
Editor’s Special Tribute
Tendai Mtawarira
People’s Choice Award
Kwenzokuhle Ngcobo
Industry Icon of the Year
Sello Maake ka Ncube
Industry Icon of the Year
Marc Lottering
Musician of the Year
Zakes Bantwini
Sportsperson of the Year
Damian Willemse
Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège Lifetime Achievement Award
Connie Chiume
Some esteemed guests who attended the awards included media personality Unathi Nkayi, actor Mondli Makhoba and comedian Donovan Goliath.