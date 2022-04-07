Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
These are the new designers to look out for at SA Fashion Week

Czene.24 will be showcasing at SA Fashion Week. Picture: iprincemaseko

Published 3h ago

South African Fashion Week is back, celebrating 25 years as one of Mzansi’s top designer platforms.

The SA Fashion Week Spring/Summer 22 collections will be revealed at the Mall of Africa from April 28-30.

Known designers like Mantsho, Ephymol and Amanda Laird Cherry, who are familiar with showcasing at SA Fashion Week, will once again take on the runway to reveal their SS22 collection.

However, all eyes are on the New Talent Search finalists who will be showing at SA Fashion Week for the first time.

Munkus

Owned by Thando Ntuli, Munkus is a contemporary, colourful, trans-seasonal brand. It draws inspiration from intergenerational history, focusing on South African townships like Soweto in Johannesburg and Gugulethu in Cape Town.

Ipikoko

Founded by Nichole Smith in 2016, the brand is focused on impeccable construction while pushing the boundaries of ready-to-wear. It is centred on local artforms, sustainability and empowerment.

MeKay Designs

Mikhile du Plessis focuses on keeping up with the trends in terms of fast fashion. But she strives to make sustainable garments using organic fabrics, working in a minimal waste environment, and upcycling old garments. This season, she will be showcasing the “Aikaterini” collection.

Czene.24

Calvin Lunga Cebekhulu, a Tshwane University of Technology graduate, is all about contemporary street style. With his designs, he aims to challenge the norm of femininity vs masculinity.

Gjenelo Couture

Founded by Sanelisiwe Gcabashe in 2015, the brand focuses on empowering women. Her latest collection is inspired by village women who hardly get noticed.

Sixx6

The brand by Mimangaliso Ndiko is eczema-friendly. The designer spends time researching the skin condition to make sure his garments are suitable for those with sensitive skin.

The designers will open SA Fashion Week SS22 on April 28 at the Mall of Africa.

