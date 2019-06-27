Gauteng

Anarzade Omar (20)

Anita Jansen (22)

Anzelle von Staden (26)

Beulah Baduza (23)

Celest Steyn (24)

Errin Brits (22)

Gabrielle Lochoff (21)

Kay Leigh Sussman (22)

Keabetswe Kanyane (25)

Kgothatso Dithebe (24)

Kim Snoyman (26)

Loren Leigh Jenneker (24)

Noluthando Bennett (24)

Nompumelelo Maduna (24)

Roelien Claasen (23)

Sasha-Lee Olivier (26)

Shaskia John (21)

Tené Minderon (21)

Zanele Phakathi (20)

Western Cape

Catherine Groenewald (21)

Chuma Matsaluka (21)

Eloïse van der Westhuizen (24)

Hesrie van Heerden (23)

Nkosazana Sibobosi (23)

Kwa-Zulu Natal

Danielle Wallace (26)

Fanelesibonge Mbuyazi (22)

Lisa Stoffela (26)

Mbali Dlamini (22)

Xia Narain (23)

Northern Cape

Lara Steenkamp (20)

Free State

Martinique Ferreira (23)

Sisa Mdoda (25)

Eastern Cape

Sibabalwe Gcilitshana

Zozibini Tunzi (25)

Polokwane

Tumelo Ntsewa (22)

The Top 16 will be announced on July 11.





The Miss South Africa pageant takes place on Women’s Day, August 9, at Sun International’s flagship venue, the Sun Arena at Time Square, Pretoria, and will be broadcast live on both M-Net and Mzanzi Magic.



