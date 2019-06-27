Miss South Africa 2019 has reached the semi-finalists stage and one of the 35 ladies will be crowned Miss SA on Women's Day, August 9.
The Top 35 is an impressive and diverse group. Among them are law students and graduates, nature conservation graduates, a private banker, owners of a photography company and a pizza takeaway, humanities students and a parliamentary officer.
The top 35 are:
Gauteng
Anarzade Omar (20)
Anita Jansen (22)
Anzelle von Staden (26)
Beulah Baduza (23)
Celest Steyn (24)
Errin Brits (22)
Gabrielle Lochoff (21)
Kay Leigh Sussman (22)
Keabetswe Kanyane (25)
Kgothatso Dithebe (24)
Kim Snoyman (26)
Loren Leigh Jenneker (24)
Noluthando Bennett (24)
Nompumelelo Maduna (24)
Roelien Claasen (23)
Sasha-Lee Olivier (26)
Shaskia John (21)
Tené Minderon (21)
Zanele Phakathi (20)
Western Cape
Catherine Groenewald (21)
Chuma Matsaluka (21)
Eloïse van der Westhuizen (24)
Hesrie van Heerden (23)
Nkosazana Sibobosi (23)
Kwa-Zulu Natal
Danielle Wallace (26)
Fanelesibonge Mbuyazi (22)
Lisa Stoffela (26)
Mbali Dlamini (22)
Xia Narain (23)
Northern Cape
Lara Steenkamp (20)
Free State
Martinique Ferreira (23)
Sisa Mdoda (25)
Eastern Cape
Sibabalwe Gcilitshana
Zozibini Tunzi (25)
Polokwane
Tumelo Ntsewa (22)
The Top 16 will be announced on July 11.
The Miss South Africa pageant takes place on Women’s Day, August 9, at Sun International’s flagship venue, the Sun Arena at Time Square, Pretoria, and will be broadcast live on both M-Net and Mzanzi Magic.
There is close to R3 million in prize money and sponsorships for this year’s pageant. The winner will walk away with R1 million in cash as well as a car, a luxury apartment for a year and other fabulous prizes. The first princess takes home R250 000 in cash and all 16 finalists receive R25 000.