These Zara sandals are giving tweeps Bethlehem vibes – from the Free State

If ever you want an opinion on something, never take it to Twitter. Retired reported Vho Rasikhanya learnt this the hard way when asking his fellow online users yay or nay on a pair of sandals he had seen at a Zara store.

The braided sandals, which retail for R799, are fuggly, to say the least – and people were not afraid to voice their opinions on them. Yay or Nay?🤔 pic.twitter.com/OKt45DGTqg — Vho-Rasikhanya (@LJRasi) November 2, 2021

But the jokes that ensued are made for comedy gold. One tweep suggested an outfit choice: “These would be beautiful with linen pants, and a linen shirt, ka that polo hat,” to which another responded: “… basically the whole ’Jesus Look’.”

..basically the whole "Jesus" Look 🤣🤣 — ArchitectGal (@PheladiMasiu) November 2, 2021 After that, the jokes just wrote themselves. “This is inspired by Jerusalem song. Or was the designer missing church? It's a NAY,” commented another.

🤣🤣Canaan — Vho-Rasikhanya (@LJRasi) November 2, 2021 One tweep even mentioned that the sandals are giving him Bethlehem vibes.

In the Free State? 🤔🤣🤣 — Malume Skrrr Skrrrr (@Calv_VOVO) November 2, 2021 Ag shame; but there were others who were truly trying to help him to a decision by showing off their own purchases from Zara.

For this from Zara as well. pic.twitter.com/EXAXw4jzh2 — Mnomzana (@TshepoRR) November 3, 2021 Overall, many couldn’t understand the cost of the sandal. For almost R800, you’d expect something a bit more?