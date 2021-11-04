These Zara sandals are giving tweeps Bethlehem vibes – from the Free State
If ever you want an opinion on something, never take it to Twitter.
Retired reported Vho Rasikhanya learnt this the hard way when asking his fellow online users yay or nay on a pair of sandals he had seen at a Zara store.
The braided sandals, which retail for R799, are fuggly, to say the least – and people were not afraid to voice their opinions on them.
Yay or Nay?🤔 pic.twitter.com/OKt45DGTqg— Vho-Rasikhanya (@LJRasi) November 2, 2021
But the jokes that ensued are made for comedy gold.
One tweep suggested an outfit choice: “These would be beautiful with linen pants, and a linen shirt, ka that polo hat,” to which another responded: “… basically the whole ’Jesus Look’.”
..basically the whole "Jesus" Look 🤣🤣— ArchitectGal (@PheladiMasiu) November 2, 2021
After that, the jokes just wrote themselves.
“This is inspired by Jerusalem song. Or was the designer missing church? It's a NAY,” commented another.
🤣🤣Canaan— Vho-Rasikhanya (@LJRasi) November 2, 2021
One tweep even mentioned that the sandals are giving him Bethlehem vibes.
In the Free State? 🤔🤣🤣— Malume Skrrr Skrrrr (@Calv_VOVO) November 2, 2021
Ag shame; but there were others who were truly trying to help him to a decision by showing off their own purchases from Zara.
For this from Zara as well. pic.twitter.com/EXAXw4jzh2— Mnomzana (@TshepoRR) November 3, 2021
Overall, many couldn’t understand the cost of the sandal. For almost R800, you’d expect something a bit more?
According to Zara’s website, the braided sandals with split suede leather fastening are made from at least 15% recycled cotton.
“The use of recycled cotton reduces the consumption of virgin raw materials. By transforming the cotton waste into a new recycled fibre, we avoid the cultivation of new cotton plantations,” says the website.
Okay, got it. That still doesn’t explain the R800 price tag.