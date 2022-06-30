Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, June 30, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Thesis Lifestyle launches new streetwear collection

Dripping in the new ThesisxKoo collection.

Dripping in the new ThesisxKoo collection.

Published 1h ago

Share

As Youth Month comes to a close, Thesis Lifestyle launched its new streetwear collection.

Founded by Wandile Zondo and Galebowe Mahlatsi in 2005, this is a clothing brand that focuses on streetwear.

Story continues below Advertisement

During Youth Month, the brand collaborated with Koo Pilchards to launch the new ThesisxKoo collection of stylish T-shirts, hoodies, bucket hats and aprons.

The new ThesisxKoo T-shirt.

At the launch held at their main store in Mofolo Village, which was opened in 2007, Zondo explained that as a brand that enjoys its involvement in youth spaces, it was important to collaborate with a heritage brand this season.

The items from the collection contain two different designs, one with a character and the other with four cans.

More on this

“We decided to come up with a character which is a mascot that can be interpreted in the future into a toy design. The collab is taking a heritage brand and plugging it into the streetwear environment. It is inspired by taking a Koo can and making it wearable,” Zondo explains.

ThesisxKoo hoodies with a mascot.

Some of the main colours from the collection include red and yellow in order to make a bold statement.

Thesis Lifestyle currently has three physical stores in Mofolo, Orlando East and Protea Glen, as well as one online store.

Story continues below Advertisement

Related Topics:

SowetoStyle BasicsAccessoriesHeritage

Share

Recent stories by:

Thobile Mazibuko