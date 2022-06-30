Thesis Lifestyle launches new streetwear collection

Founded by Wandile Zondo and Galebowe Mahlatsi in 2005, this is a clothing brand that focuses on streetwear.

As Youth Month comes to a close, Thesis Lifestyle launched its new streetwear collection.

During Youth Month, the brand collaborated with Koo Pilchards to launch the new ThesisxKoo collection of stylish T-shirts, hoodies, bucket hats and aprons.

The new ThesisxKoo T-shirt.

At the launch held at their main store in Mofolo Village, which was opened in 2007, Zondo explained that as a brand that enjoys its involvement in youth spaces, it was important to collaborate with a heritage brand this season.

The items from the collection contain two different designs, one with a character and the other with four cans.