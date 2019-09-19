Meet Me In Paradise is the new range for new Bras N Things. Picture: Supplied

Summer days are all about showing off skin while enjoying the water. For this exciting season, Bras N Things have launched a new collection of swimwear to fit every woman’s lifestyle.

beach parties, wanderlust fuelled adventures





For this collection, the brand has combined the latest fashion trends, timeless charm, shaping designs, eco fabric, push up and supportive cup options.





Wanderlust Suzy and Wanderlust Monica.



“Our swimwear is all about celebrating body positivity and providing our customers with a range of fashion styles, so they truly have a choice when it comes to finding the perfect piece this summer. We have gorgeous full cup options, push up cups, styles that shape, classic designs, and this season’s latest trends available to an F cup and size 40," said Natalie Chalmers, Bras N Things’ national marketing manager.





Vintage Lexi.





Vamp swimwear range is also back by popular demand. This sophisticated range comes in sexy strapping, daring cut-out details and gorgeous mesh fabrication.





Making a debut this year is Bras N Things’ Eco range - made from recycled materials. Launching in October, the range is available in fuchsia or black and white patterned fabric and includes one-piece and two-piece designs.









The Eco range is made using a minimum of 70% recycled nylon. This recycled pre-consumer nylon is spun from wastage which otherwise may have gone into landfill.





The Meet Me In Paradise range is inspired by glamourousand European chic.