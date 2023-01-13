This summer’s top 5 hottest colour trends

Summer is in full swing and we’re living for all the bold colours that come with the warmer season. Every year, the global authority on colour, Pantone, selects a range of colours that it predicts will be the must-have colours of the season.

“Colours for Spring/Summer 2023 are recalibrated for the new era we are entering. Blending escapism with reality, wholesomeness, and joy, we embrace the exploration of extreme contrast in mood and colour" said Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute. “There is utility and basic-ness to this season’s colour story, while at the same time, there is an uplifting vital sense of play that comes through.” Fiery Red

Pantone describes this colour as a “supercharged red tone signalling an energetic intensity”. What’s not to love about red? It is a colour that makes you stand out instantly and brings out the fire within anyone wearing it. Beetroot Purple “An emboldened fuchsia hue depicting the fruits of nature” is how this bold purple hue is described. It’s a shade derived from nature if more on the spectrum of bright pink than full-bodied purple.

Classic Green Pantone describes this colour as “a nourishing green imbued with health-giving qualities”. With everything else moving back to basics and going green, it’s no surprise that this vibrant hue is set to bring your wardrobe to life. Tangelo

