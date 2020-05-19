LifestyleStyle & BeautyFashion
Three generations: Linda Mtoba, Bean, and Celiwe Mtoba. Picture: Instagram.
Three generations of motherly love as Linda Mtoba, daughter and mom grace cover of Bona

Actress and MC Linda Mtoba and her daughter, Bean, have done their first magazine cover together. 

On the cover of Bona June issue, the new mom is pictured with her daughter and her mother, Celiwe Mtoba. (The gloss publishes four different covers in different languages). 


This is her first cover as a mother and she recently celebrated her first Mother's Day. 

Motherhood came with so many blessings for the multi-award winning actress as she also joined Huggies as the brand ambassador, taking after Gail Mabalane. 


Her fans couldn't be more happier for her and these are some of the warm reactions she received. 

