Three generations of motherly love as Linda Mtoba, daughter and mom grace cover of Bona
Actress and MC Linda Mtoba and her daughter, Bean, have done their first magazine cover together.
On the cover of Bona June issue, the new mom is pictured with her daughter and her mother, Celiwe Mtoba. (The gloss publishes four different covers in different languages).
And here you see my heart.— Mrs Linda M (@Linda_Mtoba) May 18, 2020
Thank to @BonaMag for capturing our story so beautifully.
It’s out on sale TODAY!! pic.twitter.com/uZcR9all5A
This is her first cover as a mother and she recently celebrated her first Mother's Day.
Motherhood came with so many blessings for the multi-award winning actress as she also joined Huggies as the brand ambassador, taking after Gail Mabalane.
BRANDS: Actress Linda Mtoba bags new gig— Phil Mphela (@PhilMphela) May 7, 2020
New mom Mtoba is the latest ambassador for the baby brand synonymous with nappies @HuggiesSA
The River star and her new baby will be featured in the brand’s new campaigns beginning this month.
Congrats Linda! pic.twitter.com/o84boiWJ3e
Her fans couldn't be more happier for her and these are some of the warm reactions she received.
COVER GIRLS! ✨🍾💕— IG : @z_nkunjana (@z_nkunjana) May 18, 2020
Soooo happy for you Mommy! @Linda_Mtoba you’re so blessed! 🥺👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/1Z1tJLuEzn
Beautiful cover, I grabbed a copy earlier today @BonaMag pic.twitter.com/aipSvdqti9— Bel♥ved BuhleBendalo (@BelleBeloved) May 18, 2020
This is so beautiful 🥺😍, congratulations mama kaBean— Siyamthanda Ndamase (@Ndamase_Siya) May 18, 2020
She also received lots of love from Zenande Mfenyane, who is also a mother-to-be.
Sooooooo beautiful Mommy ❤️❤️😍😍— Zenande Mfenyana (@Zenande_Mcfen) May 18, 2020