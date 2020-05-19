Three generations of motherly love as Linda Mtoba, daughter and mom grace cover of Bona

On the cover of Bona June issue, the new mom is pictured with her daughter and her mother, Celiwe Mtoba. (The gloss publishes four different covers in different languages).

And here you see my heart.

Thank to @BonaMag for capturing our story so beautifully.

It’s out on sale TODAY!! pic.twitter.com/uZcR9all5A — Mrs Linda M (@Linda_Mtoba) May 18, 2020





This is her first cover as a mother and she recently celebrated her first Mother's Day.





Motherhood came with so many blessings for the multi-award winning actress as she also joined Huggies as the brand ambassador, taking after Gail Mabalane.





BRANDS: Actress Linda Mtoba bags new gig



New mom Mtoba is the latest ambassador for the baby brand synonymous with nappies @HuggiesSA



The River star and her new baby will be featured in the brand’s new campaigns beginning this month.



Congrats Linda! pic.twitter.com/o84boiWJ3e — Phil Mphela (@PhilMphela) May 7, 2020





Her fans couldn't be more happier for her and these are some of the warm reactions she received.



