Throwback to our favourite Fashion Without Borders shows
The wait is over, Fashion Without Borders is back in the city of gold, and they’re planning on turning up the heat for its momentous sixth year.
Taking place at the Hilton Hotel in Sandton this Friday, about 15 designers and 30 models from the African continent, ranging from new talent to emerging and established names, will present Autumn/Winter 2021 collections under the theme “Phygital Culture”.
Last year, the organisers didn’t host a show in Joburg due to the lockdown. Instead, they hosted one in Botswana in October and was themed “Phygital Experience”.
While we can’t wait to see what the likes of Bontle Modise, VIWA, Comfort Seditsi, and Nivaldo Thierry have in store, let’s recap some of our favourite designs from the previous shows.
Fashion Without Borders Botswana 2019
Held at the Grand Palm Hotel Casino & Convention Resort in Gaborone, 30 designers, including South Africa’s Gert-Johan Coetzee, showcased their collections under the theme “Ready To Wear”.
Gauteng Summer Cup
In 2020, there wasn’t a Gauteng Summer Cup due to Covid-19, but in 2019 emerging designers showcased their collections to a massive crowd of fashion fanatics and horse racing lovers at Turffontein Racecourse.
Fashion Without Borders Joburg 2018
Held at the Park Inn Sandton Hotel in October 2018, some of our favourite looks came from Lera V Designs. We loved their wedding gowns and tutu dresses.
Fashion Without Borders Joburg will take place at the Hilton Hotel, Sandton on March 26. The first show will start at 6pm.