Throwback to our favourite Fashion Without Borders shows

The wait is over, Fashion Without Borders is back in the city of gold, and they’re planning on turning up the heat for its momentous sixth year.

Taking place at the Hilton Hotel in Sandton this Friday, about 15 designers and 30 models from the African continent, ranging from new talent to emerging and established names, will present Autumn/Winter 2021 collections under the theme “Phygital Culture”.

Last year, the organisers didn’t host a show in Joburg due to the lockdown. Instead, they hosted one in Botswana in October and was themed “Phygital Experience”.

While we can’t wait to see what the likes of Bontle Modise, VIWA, Comfort Seditsi, and Nivaldo Thierry have in store, let’s recap some of our favourite designs from the previous shows.

Fashion Without Borders Botswana 2019