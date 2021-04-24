Throwback to some of the best-dressed stars at the Oscars

The countdown to the 93rd Academy Awards (Oscars) has begun and we can’t wait to see what the Hollywood stars will be wearing on the red carpet.

Scheduled to take place on April 26, this year’s Oscars will be hosted by actors Ariana DeBose and Lil Rel Howery.

Gearing up for this extravagant event, Halle Berry, the only black woman to win an Oscar for Best Actress, kicks off our nostalgic trip down memory lane.

On that unforgettable night in 2002, she wore an Elie Saab dress and recited a moving speech that has since turned into a social media meme.

Taking to Twitter, she shared images of herself from that night and wrote: “Happy #Oscars Week! Will NEVER stop loving this @ElieSaabWorld masterpiece.”

To celebrate the Oscars this weekend, we also look at some of the other best-dressed actresses.

Charlize Theron in Gucci, 2004

In the same year that she won the best actress for her role as serial killer Aileen Wuornos in Monster, the Benoni born-star looked ravishing in a glittering gold Gucci gown.

Charlize Theron at the Oscars (2004) pic.twitter.com/5dClhjZhho — Charlize Theron Source (@theronsource) September 2, 2020

Marion Cotillard in Jean Paul Gaultier, 2008

The French actress dazzled in a fishtail dress by Jean Paul Gaultier. She also won the best actress for her portrayal of Edith Piaf in La Vie en Rose.

In Vogue we Trust: Marion Cotillard por Jean Paul Gaultier Couture en los Oscar 2008 pic.twitter.com/eqoDIMIdBj — Cocu 🌈 (@cocoterou) March 2, 2016

Jennifer Lopez in Armani Privé, 2010

The “Monster In Law” star rocked a figure-hugging iridescent pink sculptural gown by Armani Privé and tied her hair into a messy bun.

Lupita Nyong’o in Prada, 2014

When she was awarded for her role on “Twelve Years A Slave,” the Kenyan actress donned a sky blue pleated dress by Prada. She was styled by Micaela Erlanger.

Let's not forget when Lupita Nyong'o OWNED the carpet back in 2014#Oscars pic.twitter.com/DhFY6vTjqa — Hanii🍯 (@Hani_16x) February 9, 2020

Gemma Chan in Valentino, 2019

The English actress left a mark when she walked the red carpet in a pink gown by Valentino. The dress was from Valentino’s SpringSummer 19 collection.

OSCARS 2019 | Crazy Rich Asians star, Gemma Chan delights the Oscar Awards red carpet in Maison Valentino #GlaziaNow #Oscars #BestDressedNominee pic.twitter.com/CvGNOmz130 — GLAZIA (@Glaziang) February 24, 2019

Regina King in Versace, 2020

She looked like a dream in a pink fitted gown with a flowing train by Versace. However, it was her jewellery that had tongues wagging. She paired the dress with Harry Winston jewellery that cost about $500,000 (R7 127 210,00).

The Oscars will be showing on M-Net Movies 1 (DStv channel 104) at 2am on Monday 26 as well as on M-Net (DStv channel 101) at 10.30pm the same day.