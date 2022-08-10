Thuli Madonsela asks fans to rate her Miss SA outfit after some compare her dress to a bedspread

The Miss South Africa pageant finale is just days away and excitement is buzzing in anticipation for the big moment, where a new queen is crowned. On Women’s Day, the Top 10 judging day took place and the judges all gathered for the occasion.

The panel consists of influential personalities, including former South African public protector Thuli Madonsela, reigning Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu of India, former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi (2019) and Miss World Rolene Strauss (2014). Others were award-winning investigative journalist Devi Sankaree Govender, businesswoman and Miss South Africa 1990 Suzette van der Merwe and actor and TV personality Thando Thabethe. All the judges ensured they put their best fashion feet forward as eyes would be on them. As with any public event, the fashion police was on duty and unfortunately, Madonsela’s outfit was on the chopping block.

Madonsela wore an overflowing dress which was a blend of shades of pink, purple and navy blue. The dress also had decorative frills around it. A few “not so kind people” have said my Designed and Made in Rwanda Dress looks like a bedspread or curtain💔 Do you agree? 😃 pic.twitter.com/yPuvSfr8jU — Prof Thuli Madonsela #KindnessBuilds (@ThuliMadonsela3) August 10, 2022 Taking to Twitter, Madonsela posted images of herself in her outfit and shared that a few “not so kind people” have remarked that her dress, which was made and designed in Rwanda looks like “a bedspread or curtain”. “The material is used for the Rwandan traditional dresses? Does it mean some of those commenting may be unconsciously ethnocentric?⚖️🕊” Madonsela tweeted.

