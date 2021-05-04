Thuso Mbedu bags her first US cover with Emmy Magazine

Thuso Mbedu continues to do South Africa proud as she stars alongside multi-award winning actress Viola Davis in The Woman King, a film directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood.

After being featured on Essence Magazine as the new face to watch, she also bagged her first cover feature in the US with Emmy Magazine.

In an interview with Candice Frederick, the Emmy Award-nominee speaks about the road that led to "The Underground Railroad, an American series where she plays Cora.

She also shed light on the significance behind the words “Faith, Love, Hope”, which is tattoed on her collar bone.

“My first US cover on Emmy Magazine!

“To tell you that I bawled like a baby when I saw that ’Faith, Hope, Love.”

Some know that it’s the tattoo that’s on my collar bone but not many know why…

I got the tattoo after struggling with depression (for most of 2016) and declaring that without Faith in God, Hope in my Purpose, Love of God and my sister, I probably would’ve taken my life that year.

“#TheUndergroundRailroad is a story of Hope and Resilience... Cora’s story is the story of many.

“Thank you for riding this journey with me.

“Thank you, Emmy magazine,” she said on an Instagram post.

With two weeks to go until "The Underground Railroad" premiers on Amazon, the “Is'Thunzi” star has been serving the hottest looks for her press junkets.

For day one, she wore a Valentino dress paired with Dr Martens boots.

And on the second day, she rocked a Giorgio Armani silver and black suit, which she paired with pointed black heels and a black turtleneck.

Below are some of her best fashion looks.