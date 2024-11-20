Thuso Mbedu, Bonang, Rich Mnisi to dazzle in Franschhoek at L’Oréal Paris’ ‘Walk Your Worth’ fashion show

Acclaimed designers Rich Mnisi, Tshepo Jeans and the likes of Thuso Mbedu, Bonang Matheba and Miss South Africa 2024, Mia le Roux, are expected to light up Franschhoek this weekend with L’Oréal Paris. The cosmetic brand is gearing up to dazzle the fashion world with its upcoming “Walk Your Worth” fashion show, taking place in the enchanting setting of Franschhoek on Friday, November 22.

This event draws its inspiration from the renowned “Le Défilé” in Paris, promising to be a unique celebration of South African talent. Showcasing the incredible designs of four remarkable South African fashion icons - Rich Mnisi, Tshepo Jeans, KLûK CGDT, and Mantsho by Palesa - this event is not just a showcase but also a movement aimed at fostering inclusivity and self-confidence. It serves as a platform for local designers, allowing them to share their artistry with a broader audience while reinforcing the brand's commitment to diversity.

The event will feature a constellation of high-profile personalities, including L’Oréal Paris sub-Saharan Africa ambassador Thuso Mbedu, Bonang Matheba, reigning Miss South Africa Mia le Roux, and television news icon Leanne Manas, among others. Their presence signals the significant cultural resonance this event holds for South Africa's fashion landscape. Ayanda Mackay, the Brand Business Leader for L’Oréal Paris Southern Africa, expressed pride and excitement about the event, underlining the show's purpose:

“We are incredibly proud to present this groundbreaking fashion show. “The ‘Walk Your Worth’ theme perfectly embodies the values of L’Oréal Paris, celebrating self-worth, empowerment, and diversity.” As the spotlight shines on these talented designers, audiences can expect a vibrant display of creativity nestled amidst the breathtaking scenery of Franschhoek. This iconic location not only enhances the experience but also reinforces L’Oréal Paris's focus on promoting beauty in all forms.