South African actress Thuso Mbedu in New York City. Picture: Twitter

New York - Successful actress Thuso Mbedu represented South Africa on a large scale at the 2018 International Emmy Awards, held on Monday night in New York in the US. The awards took place at the New York Hilton Midtown, and saw excellence and outstanding performances in International television celebrated and honoured.

Award-nominated Mbedu stunned in a Bespoke Kentse gown on the red carpet, with minimal accessories and her natural hair crown.

The sequin fringe dress was a creation by Kentse Masilo, who was announced as the winner of "Project Runway SA" a few months back.



Mbedu was nominated for an international Emmy award, 'Best Performance by an Actress', for her role as Winnie Bengu on the Mzansi Magic series "Isithunzi" in the category 'Best Performance by an Actress'.

This is Mbedu's second nomination in the category, after her inaugural nomination in the same category in 2017.

Mbedu's nomination for her performance in "Isithunzi" also served as the only nomination for an African show at this year's International Emmy Awards.

The award ultimately went to German actress Anna Schudt for her role in German television film "Ein Schnupfen hätte auch gereicht", which tells the tale of German actress and comedian Gaby Köster.