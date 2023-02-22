Taiwanese singer and fashion icon Tia Lee leaves a remarkable statement at London Fashion Week.
From February 17-21, London hosted a successful Fashion Week.
It’s becoming a trend for designers to dress their guests in garments that will be making a runway debut.
Welsh fashion designer Julien Macdonald dressed Taiwanese singer and fashion icon Tia Lee in a one-of-its-kind couture dress and cape that was part of his Fall/Winter 2023 collection.
The Goodbye Princess' hitmaker was selected to be the only celebrity to wear the Julien Macdonald couture before it was presented for the first time in its FW23 collection show.
Lee donned a hand-embroidered mini black dress with crystals paired with a flowing cape and a pair of glittering heels from Gina and Jessica McCormack jewellery. And, of course, she sat front row and was ecstatic to be the chosen one.
“It is an absolute privilege to be the first to wear Julien Macdonald’s stunning new FW23 collection. Special thanks to the incredible team for tailoring this glamorous dress to perfection for me. I felt like I drew all the spotlights at the fashion party!
“Wearing Julien Macdonald's new FW23 collection made me feel like I was walking and breathing together with the models on the runway. Thank you again for this unforgettable experience,” said Lee.
Lee also got exclusive invites to the Richard Quinn, Moncler Genius, and David Koma shows.
She also attended ES & Perfect Magazine fashion bash, along with other A-listers, including actress Joan Collins, TV presenter Ashley Graham, supermodel Sara Sampaio, British Vogue's editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, singers Alicia Keys, Ronan Keating, Pharrell Williams, and socialite Lennon Gallagher.