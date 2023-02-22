Tia Lee leaves a remarkable statement at London Fashion Week

It’s becoming a trend for designers to dress their guests in garments that will be making a runway debut.

Welsh fashion designer Julien Macdonald dressed Taiwanese singer and fashion icon Tia Lee in a one-of-its-kind couture dress and cape that was part of his Fall/Winter 2023 collection.

The Goodbye Princess' hitmaker was selected to be the only celebrity to wear the Julien Macdonald couture before it was presented for the first time in its FW23 collection show.