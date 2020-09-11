TikTok fashion hacks you have to try

TikTok has proven time and again that it’s not just an app used for mindless scrolling. From interior decorating to study tips and cellphone tricks, it’s truly a treasure trove of tutorials to hack your way to being anything from a beauty guru to a tech whizz. Have you ever seen an outfit online that you were dying to recreate? You’ve put together all the elements yourself, yet somehow still feel like you missed the mark. Ruled by influences, models, designers and creatives, the fashion side of TikTok is booming with stunning outfit inspirations to help you pull off all the latest trends. With every video shared less than a minute long, you can learn how to tie the perfect knot in your oversized t-shirt or cuff your jeans so that they look flattering instead of bulky in just a few scrolls. 7 fashion hacks from TikTok you have to try: Make your loose jeans fit like a glove @itscamilleco Loose pants but don’t want to use a belt? Tiktok taught me this! ##fashion ##tiktokdiy ##fashionhacks ##styletip ##jeans ##tiktoku ♬ Cars That Go Boom - L'Trimm Finding jeans that fit in all the right places is tough, especially ones that fit snugly at the waist and hips at the same time. With this hack, you’ll be able to rock all the pants you resigned to the back of your closet.

Turn your oversized jersey into a flattering crop

Tucking chunky knits and light jerseys into jeans, flowing skirts and even shorts works for every season, except when the material bunches up and looks bulky, ruining your silhouette. Try using a shoelace to cinch you in at just the right place.

Cuff your pants with flair

If your pants are too long and crumple at your ankles, don’t roll them up several times. This method can look clumsy and tends to undo easily. Try this instead:

Give your T-shirt a fresh new look

Take basic to the next level with this nifty T-shirt hack that gives a plain and simple basic an instant upgrade with just a few pleats and tucks.

Tie the perfect knot in your shirt

Not everyone can tie up a shirt with the perfect knot like Britney Spears in her 1990s music video for “Baby One More Time”… until now.

Cinch your trackpants for a 90s vibe

The 1990s and early 2000s are back in a big way – from TV shows to clothes, it’s all about emulating the era of Y2K. Give your tracksuit pants that iconic cinched-in look with this awesome trick.

Stop your zip from sliding down

Having a zip that continuously slides down is annoying as much as it is embarrassing. But with the use of a hair tie, you can stop it for good.