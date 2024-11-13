TikToker and influencer Sphokuhle Ntsalintsali teams up with renowned online retailer for Summer must-have outfits

Shein partnered with influencer and TikToker Sphokuhle Ntshalintsali to create a look book for the biggest shopping day of the year. Shein is a global online fashion retailer loved by many, catering to men, women, and children with trendy and affordable clothing as well as accessories.

The brand has partnered with Ntshalintsali, who is known and admired for her fashion content and Shein hauls. She showcases a variety of outfits she has purchased from the website while sharing the clothing details with her 7.4 million followers on social media. The look book features a collection of thirty must-have outfits, perfect for summer and the festive season. From chic-casual two-piece sets to edgy street wear and swimwear, the collection offers a variety that caters to all styles.

This collaboration also includes a great opportunity for shoppers, as they can use the influencer’s code “SPHO” to receive 15 percent off their purchase. In a TikTok video, the 23-year-old shares how the collaboration is one of the biggest she's done and expresses gratitude for the love and support she has received: “This is definitely one of the biggest collaborations I’ve ever done, and everything surrounding it had the Lord’s hand over it! Yoh guys, such a full-circle moment; thank you for all the love and messages. I cannot wait for y’all to see what we’ve been working on.”