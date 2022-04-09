Timeless jewellery pieces you can fondly pass down onto generations

Jewellery, and particularly the fine jewellery industry, is driven heavily by classics. Since they are high-value luxury goods, everyone wants to make the most out of them, which is only fair and really supports the idea of investing in a quality that can be worn multiple times and still be passed down onto generations fondly.

Fine jewellery designer Prakshi Sharma, shares timeless jewellery trends: Tennis bracelets When we say Tennis Bracelets are never going out of fashion, we really mean it. It's truly a classical and timeless piece of jewel.

It consists of a single row of hand-crafted diamonds of any one shape, which encircle the wrist and can always be customised for your exact wrist size. It can also be made with coloured gemstones like emeralds, sapphires, or rubies. Wear one as it is, pair it with a watch, stack, mix and match with bangles. There's nothing you can't do with a tennis bracelet. It's an invincible piece of jewellery for everyone.

Fancy shaped eternity bands An eternity ring typically consists of a continuous band of your preferred cut/shape of diamonds or gemstones. While round cut stones are most commonly used, choosing a different cut like marquise or oval can also make a lot of difference.

An eternity band is the kind of jewellery that makes you happy season after season and year after year with its unhinged timelessness. One statement jewellery piece Having a talking point such as your statement jewellery is what makes you stand out from the crowd. Jewellery really has the power to make or break your look. While staples are staples for a reason, having a statement piece is another evergreen essential you must have in your jewellery box for when you want to look effortless, easy, but still striking.

Dainty diamond necklaces These days the chains also have closures at different lengths for your convenience and can also be worn as chokers or even anklets. Picture: Unsplash Necklaces and pendants in diamonds with the daintiest chains are staples individually and never go out of trend. When you layer some of them together, they look extravagant and yet approachable.

These days the chains also have closures at different lengths for your convenience and can also be worn as chokers or even anklets. It's also always smart to have minimal jewellery that is multi-purpose and will remain evergreen. Solitaire studs

Solitaire refers to a single gemstone, generally a diamond. A solitaire stud typically features a diamond mounted on the end of a post, which passes through a piercing in the ear or earlobe. With no visible point of connection, studs appear to float where they are located. They are so effortless, and with multiple cuts and shapes of gemstones, they look even edgier. They can be worn on both ears, on just one, or through different piercings across the body. It's hard to find someone who doesn't own a good old treasured and go-to pair of solitaire studs. This trend isn't going anywhere any time soon, but ear sliders are picking up in the market as well.