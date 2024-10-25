Tips on how to build a sustainable wardrobe

The fashion industry has seen a fundamental shift over the past few years, as more and more consumers are on the lookout for alternatives to fast fashion. The call for sustainable style has become a resounding anthem, as individuals are encouraged to reduce their environmental impact one outfit at a time.

Building a wardrobe rooted in sustainability is not just a trend; it’s a movement that champions conscious consumerism and ethical practices. Here are practical tips on how you can cultivate a wardrobe that remains fashionable while taking care of the planet. Quality over quantity Invest in classics: Opt for well-made, timeless pieces that will last for years.

A classic blazer, a pair of dark-wash jeans, or a little black dress can be the foundation of countless outfits. Choose natural fibres: Natural fibres like cotton, linen, and wool are biodegradable and often more comfortable to wear. Read the labels: Look for certifications like Fairtrade, Organic, and GOTS, which ensure ethical and sustainable production practices.

Less is more. Opt for good quality items. Picture: Vika Glitter / Pexels Mindful shopping Shop second-hand: Thrift stores, vintage shops, and online consignment stores are treasure troves of unique, pre-loved items. Rent, don’t buy: Consider renting formal wear or trendy pieces for special occasions. It’s a great way to reduce your environmental footprint and save money.

Shop your own closet: Before making a purchase, take a good look at your existing wardrobe. Can you reimagine old clothes with a few alterations or styling tricks? Reimagine old clothes with a few alterations. Picture: Cottonbro Studio / Pexels Ethical brands Research brands: Do your homework and choose brands that prioritise sustainability and ethical practices.

Many brands are now transparent about their supply chains and materials. Support local designers: Buying from local designers often means supporting smaller businesses and reducing the carbon footprint associated with long-distance shipping. Avoid impulse purchases: Take a moment to consider if you really need a new item.