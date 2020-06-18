Tips on how to do a DIY photoshoot at home

You’re stuck at home but you desperately want your Instagram page to flourish once again. By now you’re starting to run out of those most liked throwback pictures and nobody wants to see an Instagram feed filled with selfies. Even though the lockdown restrictions have eased somewhat, it doesn’t mean we can now hook up with our photography friends and plan full-on photoshoots. Most of us still staying indoors and keeping our distance. So if you’re one of the responsible ones who are staying home yet keen to add spark to your page again, here are a few tips for DIY photoshoots at home.

Thanks to the amazing camera we are fortunate to have on our smartphones these days, we don’t even need a professional camera to great quality pictures. Especially if it’s just for Instagram.

Learn to use the timer on your camera phone, this will come in handy. Find an object to act as a tripod if you don’t have one.

Props, lighting, backgrounds and thinking out the box is all you need to come up with creative, eye-catching images.

Props

Props can either fill a background space or used as part of the shot. Looking around the house, you’re probably thinking that you don’t have cool or fun props but that’s the beauty of it. Props can be just about anything.

Mirrors

Once you start mirrors, you’ll soon find that the possibilities are endless. We all have at least one mirror. No matter the size or shape of it you can get really creative with reflections.

Flowers

Fresh flowers, bouquets and even artificial flowers can add colour to any shot.

Think beyond simply posing with a bouquet in your hands.

Having said that, shot against an interesting, the right outfit and creative lighting, a classic pose like that can be taken to another level.

Think about using flowers as a background or through a handful of petals in the air or at the camera to create movement.

Food and Drink

Whether you’re slurping up some noodles or biting into a juicy orange, food can add a fun element to image.

You use just about anything. Add a touch of sweetness with ice-cream or colourful ice-pops. Get greasy with a big burger or a slice of cheesy pizza.

Bathtub

You don’t have to be naked. You don’t even need water. Fill your bathtub with flowers, fruit, balls and if you want to add some liquid why not add some food colouring or milk.

Get creative with the poses as well.

Lighting

Depending on the time of the day and the natural lighting in your home, you’re able to play with light and shadow, warm light versus cool light.

Shapes

Look for objects that allow light to pass through and create interesting shapes.

You use those shapes to create effects on portraits. You can always create your own shapes with paper and scissors.

Lace

Now’s the time to take full advantage of your mom’s lace curtains. Stand close to window that has natural and allow the beautiful lace patterns to create shapes on your face.

Hiding between the folds of the lace adds a playful look.

Background

Keep it simple: A simple white sheet will create a clean, in-studio, background. A blank canvas.

Use what you have

Find a spot in your house that works with your theme and simply move a few things around if you have to, in order to create the perfect setting.

Get crafty

You might have seen quite a few people using newspaper sheets as a background. Get out some colour paper, objects, or just about anything and get those scissors and glue out to create fun backgrounds.



