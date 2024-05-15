A trench coat is a classic wardrobe staple that can add a touch of sophistication to any outfit. With its versatile style and timeless appeal, it’s no wonder that the trench coat is a favourite among fashionistas.

Whether you’re dressing up for a formal event or simply running errands around town, a trench coat is a go-to piece that will elevate any look. Here are some tips on how to style a trench coat. Choose the right fit When selecting a trench coat, make sure it fits well and flatters your body shape.

Look for a style that cinches the waist to create a slimming effect, and pay attention to the length of the coat to ensure it complements your height. Opt for neutral colours Trench coats traditionally come in neutral hues like beige, black, and navy, which make them easy to style with a variety of outfits. These classic colours never go out of style and can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion.

Opt for neutral tones. Picture: Alexandra Iva / Unsplash Experiment with layering Trench coats are perfect for layering, so don't be afraid to play around with different clothing combinations. Pair your trench coat with a sweater, jeans, and boots for a casual look, or throw it over a dress and heels for a more polished ensemble. Experiment with layering. Picture: Vlada Karpovich / Pexels Play with accessories Accessories can take your trench coat outfit to the next level.

Add a belt to cinch in the waist and create a more defined silhouette, or throw on a statement scarf for an extra pop of colour and texture. Dress it up or down Trench coats are incredibly versatile and can be styled for both formal and casual occasions. For a chic office look, pair your trench coat with tailored trousers and a blouse.