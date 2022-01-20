Tips on how to turn your swimwear into streetwear

Phew! We’re well into January, and Mother Nature has turned the heat all the way. Beaches, swimming pools and just about any place one can take a dip to cool down has been packed over the past few weeks.

Swimwear has become an essential wardrobe item along with the basic white t-shirt, flip-flops and sun dresses. From patterned one-piece swimming costumes to barely-there string bikinis, one can easily have a swimsuit for every mood or day of the week. One of the best things about summer is the long days and the warm nights.

Which explains why so often we go from the beach or pool to lunch with friends or a night out. Often, there’s no time to go home and change, but there are ways to make your swimwear work as streetwear. Whether it be daytime casual or evening glam, here’s how to change up your swimwear.

Wearing a bra as a top is one of the biggest summer trends. So it makes perfect sense to simply wear your bikini top as a part of a look. Wear your bikini top as day wear. Picture: Unsplash Padded underwire bikini tops are perfect for this look. All you need to do is slip on high-waist shorts and a pair of sandals, and you’re ready to go for lunch with the kids. The bra top trend. Picture: Pexels If you’re more of a one-piece, full swimming costume kinda girl, then this is perfect.