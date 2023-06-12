Tips on how to wear white in winter

Just because the weather is grey and gloomy, it doesn’t mean you have to dress that way.

While we do tend to gravitate towards darker tones during the colder months, it doesn’t mean that we can’t inject some light into our wardrobe. Most people think that wearing white is reserved for summer, but worn with the right outfit and accessories, white can look sophisticated and give you a polished look in winter. Here’s how to wear white in winter:

Choose the right fabric When it comes to wearing white in winter, it's important to choose the right fabric. Opt for heavier fabrics such as wool, cashmere and tweed. These fabrics provide warmth and give a cosy feel to your outfit. Stay away from lightweight fabrics such as cotton and linen, which are more appropriate for summer.

Wearing white can look chic in winter. Picture: Instagram/iamsahar.z Layer up Layering is key to staying warm in winter, and it also allows you to incorporate white into your outfit. Wear a white jersey or turtleneck under a blazer or coat. You can also wear a white blouse with a cardigan or pullover on top.

Layering white with other colours like grey, cream, beige, or black can create a chic and sophisticated look. Try mixing various shades of white. Layer white with black. Picture: Instagram/vilmase Mix textures To add interest to your outfit, mix different textures. For example, pair a white wool sweater with a fur vest or a white cashmere scarf with a leather jacket.

Mixing textures not only adds depth to your outfit but also makes it more visually appealing. Accessorise with winter accents Accessories are key to completing any outfit. In winter, choose accessories that are appropriate for the season.

Opt for a white beanie or woolly hat, a white scarf, or white gloves. These winter accents not only add warmth but also create a cohesive winter look. Choose white accessories. Picture: Unsplash Vladimir Yelizarov Choose the right footwear Wearing white shoes in winter may not be practical, especially when it’s raining.